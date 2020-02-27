Remarks against H.S. Doreswamy echoes in MCC Council

February 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The alleged remarks made by Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal terming centenarian freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy as a ‘fake freedom fighter’ and ‘an agent of Pakistan’, echoed in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Council meeting which began at the MCC Hall here this morning.

Although the meeting was scheduled to start at 11 am, only a few Corporators turned up on time, following which Mayor Tasneem adjourned the meeting by half-an-hour due to lack of quorum.

Soon as the meeting re-convened at 11.30 am, the ruling JD(S)-Congress combine Corporators came forward to pass a resolution condemning Yatnal’s derogatory remarks on H.S. Doreswamy, which was severely objected to by the Opposition BJP Corporators.

After a heated debate on the issue for some time, Mayor Tasneem succeeded in calming down the tempers of the Corporators, following which the meeting sat to discuss the agenda set for today’s Council meeting, the second after Tasneem took over as the Mayor last month.

Prior to the discussion of the agenda, Corporators from the ruling combine pressed for official recording of the proceedings of the last Council meeting held on Jan.30, following which Mayor Tasneem declared that it has been done. She also announced that JD(S) Corporator S. Prema has been declared as the ruling party leader in the MCC.

The meeting was on when we went to the Press.

MCC Additional Commissioner Shashikumar, Dy. Mayor C. Sridhar, Opposition Leader M.U. Subbaiah and other Corporators and officials were present.

