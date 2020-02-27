Industrialists demand good roads, industry-friendly KIADB policies

February 27, 2020

MCCI submits memorandum to Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to give industrial growth in Mysuru a big boost, the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) presented a memorandum to Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who was in city to interact with members of various industrial bodies at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad in city on Feb.23. The memorandum highlighted specific long-pending issues which has hindered industrial progress and development of the district.

Stakeholders said, though the quantum of investment was small in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Small-Scale Industries (SSIs), the jobs generated were more in number and hence they should be encouraged. The main demand of the stakeholders is that the Government must order the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to reserve 50 percent of KIADB industrial plots to MSMEs and SSIs.

Earlier, the KIADB used to allot at least 60 percent of the industrial plots to MSMEs and remaining 40 percent used to be allotted to medium and large industries. However, KIADB last year decided to allot only 10 percent of developed plots to MSMEs, hindering their growth.

Highlighting infrastructural issues, the memorandum stated that some of the approach roads to industrial areas and estates are in such a pathetic condition that it is near impossible to transport goods on these roads. Industrialists appealed to the Minister to direct KIADB to re-asphalt the approach roads.

Land and plot rates fixed by KIADB and Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) needs drastic reduction to make them industry-friendly and open to common people. The method KIADB is following in its internal calculations while arriving at final land cost, especially when additional small piece of land or strip by the side is added and the final Sale Deed is approved, is unjust and exorbitant, the memorandum stated. “KIADB is charging penalty unjustly for the delay in project implementation even though the delay is due to legal and possession hurdles of the allotted land for which entrepreneurs are not responsible but are made to suffer. Such cases need sympathetic consideration and penalty must be waived with grant of more time,” it stated.

Large and medium industries in the manufacturing sector located in Bengaluru, especially from automobile, electronic, electrical, textiles and food processing sectors, must be encouraged and convinced to set up plants in Mysuru so that the entire region grows in terms of industries.

Apart from the above demands, MCCI has demanded special encouragement to local Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged industries. Associations or Special Purpose Vehicles must be hand-held and encouraged for establishing Centres of Excellence and Innovation at Industrial Areas of Mysuru and Nanjangud, the memorandum said. The memorandum also requested the Minister to take steps for acquisition of land for the extension of Mysore Airport Runway so that the runway is capable of handling larger planes than the present ATR planes.

The Minister was urged to execute the Electronics Cluster proposed in Mysuru without any further delay and designate local industries as stakeholders in this cluster.

