MCCI stages protest over abnormal hike in power tariff

June 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (KCCI) Statewide bandh call, opposing the steep rise in electricity charges, the office-bearers of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), who had urged all trade and industrial sectors to shut down their establishments for the day and show solidarity to the bandh staged a protest in front of MCCI Office on D. Devaraj Urs Road this morning.

The protesters said that the steep hike in power tariff had caused a lot of problems causing increase in manufacturing cost which may result in many small and medium industries closing down besides causing unemployment in the State.

This will also cause increase in maintenance cost of shops which could result in shop owners seeking other means to reduce human interventions causing unemployment.

The protesters’ demands include preserving the existing fixed charges, reversing the entire fuel adjustment cost, and curbing the exorbitant and illogical surge in energy expenses, ranging between 40 percent and 60 percent.

A few shops on D. Devaraj Urs Road had downed shutters from 10 am to 11 am in support to the protest.

After staging protest in front of MCCI Office, the protesters went to the new DC Office, where they submitted a memorandum to the Additional DC.

MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju, Vice-President R. Anand, Hon. Secretary A.K. Shivaji Rao, Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Nanjangud Industries Association’s Ramprasad, Chandrashekar, Petroleum Dealers Association President Shashikala Nagaraj, Pradeep, office-bearers and members of Metagalli Industrial Association and Hebbal Industrial Estate and other organisations were present.