City Cops get four more patrolling vehicles

June 22, 2023

Total eight vehicles to attend complaints in a speedy way

Dial Emergency Response Support System No. 112

Mysore/Mysuru: Response of Police vehicles patrolling various parts of the city including the Highway will be speedier henceforth, with the Police rushing to one’s distress call in the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate limits in just a couple of minutes.

Those in need can call single emergency No. 112, the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).

In an attempt to curb crimes including robberies, accidents, clashes and also incidents of chain-snatching, the Mysuru City Police has recently acquired four additional high-tech vehicles, bringing the total number of vehicles dedicated to monitoring the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to eight.

The vehicles were inducted into service by the City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth on June 16 at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds and they have started functioning from this morning.

These patrol vehicles have been deployed for surveillance along the 42.3 km Ring Road, which has become a hub for over-speeding, crime and illegal activities.

The arrival of four more vehicles assumes significance as the Mysuru city limits are growing with the addition of newer areas along the Ring Road. Moreover, there are plans to construct the Peripheral Ring Road that will circumambulate the Ring Road.

Ramesh Banoth told Star of Mysore that the vehicles have been deployed for surveillance — to promote a people-friendly environment — along the Ring Road and both civil and traffic personnel have been assigned to duty. “The vehicles will aid in effective policing and patrolling and our main intention is to strengthen the Police beat in city limits,” he said.

Vehicles will also patrol strategic locations across the city instead of constantly patrolling the Ring Road and will reach the spot, say if an accident occurs, in less than a few minutes. The vehicles will operate irrespective of jurisdiction. However, old PCR vehicles will also be in use.

The vehicles have been fully customised and equipped with specialised surveillance, communication and monitoring equipment to respond to emergencies. They are designed to patrol and prevent crimes on Highways, ensuring the safety and security of commuters. They have advanced monitoring, control and communication systems.

These vehicles can send live feeds to the Control Room at the Office of the Police Commissioner and also to the jurisdictional Police Stations where head Police officials will be able to keep an eye on the movements.

The patrol teams will conduct regular patrols to identify individuals exhibiting suspicious behaviour and prevent illegal activities, clashes, gambling and other criminal incidents.

Overall, this system and the dedicated team of trained personnel aim to swiftly respond to public emergencies, maintain law and order and address potential threats.