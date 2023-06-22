District Administration gears up for first Ashada Friday tomorrow

June 22, 2023

KSRTC to run free buses for devotees from Lalitha Mahal grounds to Chamundeshwari Hill Temple

Mysore/Mysuru: With thousands of devotees from all parts of the State and elsewhere expected to visit Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill during Ashada Fridays (June 23, June 30, July 7 and July 14), the District Administration is fully geared up to meet the devotee rush on the first Ashada Friday tomorrow.

The District Administration, in association with Chamundi Hill Temple Administration, has made all arrangements for the pujas and rituals right from 4 am tomorrow. The devotees will be allowed inside the Hill Temple only after the completion of all pujas as per past traditions.

Anticipating huge rush this time, the KSRTC will deploy 50 free buses to ferry devotees from Lalitha Mahal grounds to the Hilltop, starting from as early as 3 am tomorrow.

In the past, the KSRTC used to generally deploy about 35 buses. This apart, the KSRTC, based on the demand, has planned to operate additional services from the City Bus Stand and also from select localities of the city, for which buses devotees have to pay the stipulated fare.

Atop the Hill, the Chamundeshwari Temple authorities have made arrangements for smooth darshan all through the day. Three separate lines will be formed for temple entry — One for Dharmadarshan, another for Rs. 50 ticket holders and yet another for Rs. 300 ticket holders.

The District Administration has made the required arrangements for prasada distribution at the multi-level parking lot, which is the only spot for distribution by the temple.

However, organisations and individuals, who want to distribute prasada can do so after getting certification, at the old vehicle parking lot running down the Mahishasura Statue. Police have made elaborate security arrangements atop the Hill and barricades have been placed at many points as a measure of crowd control. About 60 CCTV cameras have been installed at vantage points atop the Hill.