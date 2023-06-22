First Ashada Friday tomorrow: No entry for private vehicles to Chamundi Hill for 5 days

June 22, 2023

On June 23 & 30, July 7, 14 & 10 (Chamundeshwari Vardhanti)

KSRTC to run 50 free buses to ferry devotees to Hill Temple

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the large number of devotees flocking to Chamundeshwari Temple during Ashada Fridays scheduled for June 23, June 30, July 7 and July 14, besides Chamundeshwari Vardhanti that falls on July 10 (Monday), the City Police have issued orders banning the entry of private vehicles to Chamundi Hill on Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti. The devotees wishing to visit Chamundi Hill Temple on the above days will have to board free KSRTC buses operating from the foothill.

In an order issued on Wednesday, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said that the devotees can park their vehicles at Lalitha Mahal grounds and board the buses to reach the Hill temple. KSRTC will operate buses from 3 am to 10 pm on these days from Lalitha Mahal grounds.

Private vehicles proceeding to Chamundi Hill will be stopped at Tavarekatte, Uttanahalli Road and Indus Valley Ayurvedic Centre (IVAC) Junction. However, exemption will be given to vehicles of VIPs as per protocol.

The KSRTC buses to Chamundeshwari Temple from the foothill will proceed via Lalithadripura and IVAC Road before reaching the bus stop atop Chamundi Hill, where the devotees will have to alight.

On the return trip from the Hill, KSRTC buses will start from the bus stop and pass through Tavarekatte and Sangolli Rayanna Circle, before taking a right turn at Lalitha Mahal Helipad Y-Junction on Lalitha Mahal Main Road to reach Lalitha Mahal grounds.

Meanwhile, vehicles of VIPs, which are permitted atop Chamundi Hill as per protocol, will have to be parked at the multi-level parking lot. No vehicle will be allowed beyond multi-level parking to the temple.

The ban on entry of vehicles for Ashada Fridays will be enforced from 10 pm the previous day (on Thursdays) and a day prior (Sunday) to Chamundeshwari Vardhanti (July 10, Monday).

The residents of Chamundi Hill will have to produce copies of residential proof documents such as Aadhaar card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Vehicle Registration etc., at the entrance gate at Tavarekatte for their vehicles to be allowed.

On duty Government vehicles and Police vehicles should be parked only at the Parking Lot-2 earmarked atop the Hill.

The devotees proceeding to Chamundeshwari temple from the steps should park their vehicles at the grounds close to Pinjrapole.

Devotees coming from Lalitadripura side, should park their vehicles at the designated parking lot at Lalitha Mahal grounds.

Those coming from Uttanahalli side, should travel via Nanjangud road and pass through M.L.Somasundaram Circle, Maharana Pratap Singh Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle and Lalitha Mahal road to reach Lalitha Mahal grounds, where their vehicles should be parked.