IAF’s exhibition vehicle in city colleges from July 4
June 22, 2023

It has aircraft flight simulators, Glasstron goggles, Virtual Reality headsets for students to have hands-on experience

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to attract young individuals to join the IAF (Indian Air Force), a unique mobile platform called IPEV (Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle) has been launched to promote the IAF’s   activities nationwide.

It is a big blue Volvo bus with the motto ‘Touch the sky with glory’ inscribed on the side and pictures of Indian Air Force fighter jets and aircraft. This specially modified bus equipped with simulators and aircraft models, will arrive in Mysuru on July 4 and will be stationed at various educational institutions in the city till July 11. The aim is to inspire youth to consider the IAF as a career and a way of life.

Recognising the need to connect with the tech-savvy younger generation, the IAF has been actively exploring innovative methods to engage with them through direct contact programmes. The IPEV serves as a means to bring the IAF closer to the lives of young people and provides them with a first-hand look at the opportunities available within the IAF.

The IPEV is a modified bus that showcases the different aspects and operations of the IAF to aspiring candidates throughout the country. The vehicle includes an information zone where aspirants can access comprehensive career-related information. The cost of the bus is Rs. 2 crore.

Look, touch and feel

Its innovative design follows the principle of ‘Look, touch and feel,’ allowing students to have a hands-on experience. With 402 drives completed so far, the IPEV has reached over 2.21 lakh students successfully.

The vehicle features an experience zone where visitors can enjoy the thrill of various IAF activities, such as the Sarang aerobatics and Air Warrior Drill Team, supported by Glasstron goggles and Virtual Reality headsets. Additionally, the vehicle houses a simulator zone that provides the opportunity to experience flying different aircraft, as well as an aircraft model zone showcasing the latest aircraft in the IAF’s inventory through features and videos.

With creatively designed exteriors and state-of-the-art equipment, including touch panels, tablets, simulators and video screens, the IPEV serves as a platform to effectively promote and publicise the IAF to today’s tech-savvy youth.

The Reception Zone features LED panels displaying motivational videos about the IAF and self-interactive Touch Screen Information Kiosks, providing comprehensive career information.

In the Simulator Zone, participants can enjoy a virtual experience of various IAF operations using VR headsets. Lastly, the Flying Clothing Zone showcases miniature models of the IAF’s inventory, including fighter planes, transport aircraft and helicopters.

First at Sainik School, Kodagu

Before the IPEV comes to Mysuru, it will first arrive at Sainik School in Koodige, Kodagu, on June 24. Throughout its 10-day schedule in Kodagu, the vehicle will visit Government Degree College, Madikeri on June 26, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, Madikeri, on June 27, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan – Kodagu Vidyalaya, Madikeri, on June 28, Nalanda International School, Koppa and Government Engineering College, Kushalnagar, on June 30 and July 1 respectively.

The Kodagu DC will decide on the school/ college where the vehicle will head on July 3. After covering Mysuru (July 4 – July 11), the IPEV will head towards Mandya on July 12.

MYSURU SCHEDULE

  • July 4     National Institute of Technology
  • July 5     Maharaja Institute of Technology
  • July 6     Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology
  • July 7     Venue to be decided by the Mysuru DC for 10 government school/college students
  • July 8     Maharaja Institute of Technology
  • July 9     Rest
  • July 10   Sri Jayachamarajendra Engineering College (JSS-S&TU)
  • July 11   ATME College of Engineering
  • July 12   Refuelling of the vehicle and travel to Mandya

