Dasara Air Show on Oct. 23

October 18, 2023

Free entry to Air Show rehearsal on Oct. 22

Torchlight Parade rehearsal at 7 pm on Oct. 23

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Dasara-2023, the District Administration and Indian Air Force have organised Air Show by Surya Kiran Aerobatic team at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap here on Oct. 23.

The Air Show rehearsal will be held from 4 pm on Oct. 22 for which entry is free and public are urged to be present at the venue in Bannimantap within 3 pm. Entry is not allowed after 3 pm. Public are requested to carry their own water bottles, caps and umbrellas to protect themselves from Sun.

On Oct. 23, the Air Show will be held at 4 pm and at 7 pm, Torchlight Parade rehearsal will be held, for which the visitors should produce passes given at the City Police Commissioner’s Office to witness both the events.

The main torchlight parade event will be held on Oct. 24 after Dasara procession, according to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Dasara Special Officer.