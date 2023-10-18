KSRTC’s Dasara package tours from Oct. 20 to Oct. 29

October 18, 2023

Giridarshini, Jaladarshini and Devadarshini tour buses to start at 6.30 am from Sub-Urban Bus Stand

Mysore/Mysuru: The KSRTC Dasara package tours are scheduled to kick off from Oct. 20 and continue until Oct. 29. This year, they plan to deploy a considerable number of buses to various destinations. Following tremendous response received during the previous Dasara season, the Mysuru Division has introduced one-day Dasara package tours to temples and other attractions.

KSRTC has announced that these special tour packages have been organised with subsidised fares to cater to tourists from all over the world and the State who visit Mysuru to witness the grand celebrations.

Just as in previous years, this year’s special packages are exclusively designed for tourists who will be transported to destinations in and around Mysuru and various religious sites, using KSRTC buses including Rajahamsa, Airavata, Airavata Club Class and Ambari Club Class buses.

Giridarshini: This package covers Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Betta, Biligiriranganatha Betta, Nanjangud and Chamundi Hill, spanning 325 kilometres. The fare is Rs. 400 for adults and Rs. 250 for children, with buses departing from KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand at 6.30 am.

Jaladarshini: This tour includes visits to the Golden Temple at Bylakuppe, Dubare Forest, Nisargadhama, Abbey Falls, Raja Seat and Harangi Reservoir among others, covering 350 kilometres. The fare is Rs. 450 for adults and Rs. 250 for children, with buses departing from the KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand at 6.30 am.

Devadarshini: This package encompasses Nanjangud, Talakad, Bluff, Mudukuthore, Somanathapur, Srirangapatna, and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, spanning 250 kilometres. The fare is Rs. 300 for adults and Rs. 175 for children, with buses departing from Sub-Urban Bus Stand at 6.30 am.

Tickets for these tours can be booked online at https://ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in/ and offline tickets can be purchased at KSRTC Offices and bus stands.

KSTDC tour packages

In addition, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) offers special tour packages for tourists looking to explore the attractions in and around Mysuru, including religious shrines. KSTDC will operate luxury buses and minibuses from the Mysuru Transport Division on designated routes.

Sources told Star of Mysore that the KSTDC tours have already begun and there has been a good response. Except for Goa package, all other routes are booked and buses are leaving the KSTDC Office at Hotel Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road.

Some of the KSTDC tour highlights include a five-day twin-sharing tour covering Jog Falls, Gokarna and Goa at Rs. 6,358 per person. A one-day trip to Shravanabelagola, Belur, and Halebeedu is priced at Rs. 1,089, while a visit to Somnathpur, Shivanasamudra, Talakad, Mudukuthore, Gaganachukki-Bharachukki (one day) costs Rs. 550 per person. There’s also a day’s excursion to Nanjangud, Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple and B.R. Hills for Rs. 728 per person.

Moreover, KSTDC offers tours to KRS Backwaters, Venugopalaswamy Temple, Melukote Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple, Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple and Adichunchanagiri at Rs. 660 per person. Another package covers the Dubare Elephant Camp, Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat and Cauvery Nisargadhama in Kodagu, along with the Golden Temple in Bylakuppe at Rs. 979 per person.

For a local Mysuru tour that includes visits to Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery, Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace, St. Philomena’s Church, Srirangapatna Gumbaz, Tipu Sultan Summer Palace, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and Brindavan Gardens, the cost is Rs. 440 per person.

Tickets can be purchased at www.kstdc.co.

For details, contact KSTDC on Ph: 0821-2423652.