Yaduveer Wadiyar’s Private Durbar begins at Palace

October 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Private Durbar, known as ‘Khasgi Durbar’ of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, commenced at the Durbar Hall of Mysore Palace this morning.

This event marks the beginning of the Navarathri festivities, a tradition that has been celebrated by the erstwhile royal family for over 400 years.

The rituals for the Private Durbar began early this morning with the oil bath ritual to Yaduveer. The Lion’s heads were fixed on the Golden Throne during the auspicious Kanya Lagna, followed by “Kankana Dharana,” the wearing of sacred cloth on Yaduveer’s right-hand wrist, during the Tula lagna.

The ritual of ‘Devaru Taruvudu’, involving the bringing of holy water from the well in front of Kodi Someshwara Swamy Temple near Jayamarthanda Gate of the Palace, was performed. This included the participation of Dasara elephant Dhananjaya and other significant members of the erstwhile royal family in a grand procession. The Golden Throne (Simhasana) and Bhadrasana (Silver throne) were assembled on Oct. 9. While the Simhasana is kept at the Durbar Hall, the Bhadrasana is kept at the Kannadi Thotti.

Yaduveer, adorned in opulent royal attire and a diamond-studded purple turban, ascended the Golden Throne during the auspicious Dhanur Lagna, between 11.30 and 11.50 am.

Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar performing pada puja to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at Durbar Hall this morning.

‘Bahu parak’, led by uniformed royal guards

Before ascending the throne, Yaduveer walked up to the throne followed by the Durbaris on either side in the Durbar Hall, the cries of ‘bahu parak’ rent the air. He circumambulated the throne thrice, accompanied by Vedic hymns chanted by priests and the harmonious tunes of Nadaswara. This special occasion was graced by the close relatives of former royals, referred to as ‘durbaris.’

During the ceremony, entry to the Palace was restricted to visitors and tourists. Yaduveer’s entrance to the Durbar Hall was accompanied by a traditional royal procession, known as ‘bahu parak’, led by uniformed royal guards named ‘Kattigeyavaru’, ‘Jopadaru’ and ‘Deevatigeyavaru’. This tradition serves as a tribute to a bygone era.

Picture shows son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar offering respects to his father.

On the first day of Navarathri, Yaduveer conducts both a morning and evening private Durbar. However, for the next nine days, totaling ten days, he will ascend the throne only once daily in the evenings, from 7 pm to 8.30 pm. This yearly event is the only time when the titular head of the former royal family ascends the Golden Throne.

After ascending the throne, priests from Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill, Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangapatna, Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple, Melkote, Nanjundeshwara Temple, Nanjangud and the temples inside the Palace like Ganapathy Temple, Kote Anjaneswamy Temple, Prasanna Krishna Temple, Trineshwara Temple, Bhuvaneshawri Temple, a total of 23 temples in all, offered Prasada and ‘proksha’ (sprinkling of holy water on the head) to Yaduveer.

The State anthem of the princely Mysore State, “Kayo Shri Gowri Karuna Lahari,” played in the background as Yaduveer offered his salute by standing on the throne. This marked the conclusion of the Khasgi Durbar.

Yaduveer, accompanied by royal guards, later paid his respects to his mother, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, while his wife, Trishikha Devi Wadiyar, performed padapuja . Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, Yaduveer’s five-year-old son, also offered his respects.

These rituals and ceremonies will continue for ten days, culminating with the Navarathri celebrations and Jumboo Savari of the erstwhile royal family within the Palace precincts on Oct. 24.