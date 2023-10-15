‘Dasara is a ‘Mahakavya’ started by Vijayanagar rulers, continued by Wadiyars’

October 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In his Dasara inaugural address, Chief Guest Dr. Hamsalekha expressed that much like Karnataka has completed 50 years since unification and integration, he has also celebrated 50 years in his illustrious musical career, dedicated to the cause of art, literature and culture.

He remarked, “I consider myself fortunate to have this opportunity to open the Dasara Nada Habba at this juncture in my life. Today, I have lit the beacon of Kannada, which I hope will guide all those who serve the cause of our beloved language.”

He went on to describe Dasara as a magnificent living poetry or ‘mahakavya,’ initiated by the Vijayanagar rulers, continued by the Mysore Wadiyars and now carried forward by democratically elected Governments. The eminent musician emphasised the need for promoting Kannada on a global scale, urging Kannadigas worldwide to take the lead in this endeavour.

Hamsalekha also called upon individuals residing in Karnataka who may not be proficient in Kannada to learn the language, proposing a 30-day programme to facilitate their language acquisition. He underlined the importance of promoting and preserving regional languages, as they play a vital role in safeguarding cultural heritage and promoting inclusivity.

He continued, “Kannada being a rich and expressive language, holds a unique position in India’s linguistic diversity. It’s imperative for Governments, organisations, corporations and individuals to collaborate to ensure that Kannada not only thrives but remains accessible to all, both within Karnataka and on the global stage.”

In his address, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah reminisced about his childhood days when he used to visit Mysuru to witness the grand Dasara celebrations.

He emphasised that through the observance of Dasara, the State preserves and promotes the Kannada language, culture and heritage among its people.

He also highlighted the richness and grandeur of Karnataka, which is being shared with the world.

Siddharamaiah stressed the importance of love, trust, cooperation and respect among the people of Karnataka, transcending caste or religion. He reiterated the constitutional principle of equality before the law. The Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges posed by the prevailing drought conditions in Karnataka and assured that this year’s Dasara celebrations would embrace tradition, culture, art and historical significance without compromise.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, presiding over the event, urged individuals to confront their inner demons and vices, drawing parallels to Goddess Chamundeshwari’s defeat and killing of the demon Mahishasura.

He called for self-reflection, emphasising that societal divisiveness should be countered with enlightenment and knowledge. Devegowda cautioned against the divisive forces affecting society, underlining the importance of eliminating inner evils and pursuing a path of harmony and higher consciousness.