Hamsalekha inaugurates Dasara atop Chamundi Hill

October 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Film music composer and lyricist ‘Nadabramha’ Dr. Hamsalekha had the honour of inaugurating the 414th Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara on the abode of Sri Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill this morning.

He commenced the festivities by showering flower petals on the beautifully adorned idol (Utsava Murthi) of Goddess Chamundeshwari, which was elegantly placed on a silver chariot. Dr. Hamsalekha’s wife, Latha Hamsalekha, accompanied him on this auspicious occasion.

The dignitaries present at this momentous occasion included Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

The inauguration was scheduled between 10.15 am and 10.36 am during the auspicious Vrischika Lagna. The formal opening of the event occurred at 10.17 am when Dr. Hamsalekha lit the traditional lamp. At 10.19 am, the delicate petals of flowers were showered upon the Goddess as Hamsalekha and other guests participated. Throughout this auspicious moment, Chief Priest of Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Temple Dr. Shashishekar Dixit chanted sacred mantras to invoke blessings.

Before the grand inauguration, Dr. Hamsalekha conducted the ‘Agra Puja,’ a significant ritual to honour Goddess Chamundeshwari, within the inner sanctum of the Temple. The Goddess was adorned in an elegant white saree with a golden border and bedecked in exquisite gold and diamond jewellery.

As dignitaries gathered on the stage, they received a traditional welcome, complete with vibrant folk-dance performances and melodious mangalavadya ensembles. Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, Energy Minister K.J. George, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh and MP Pratap Simha were present on the dais and the event was presided over by MLA G.T. Devegowda.

To mark the inauguration, a musical rendition of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, composed by Hamsalekha, was sung, and all guests and the audience stood in respect of this esteemed document.

The event was also graced by other notable dignitaries present on the dais, including MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harishgowda, G.D. Harish Gowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, T.S. Srivatsa, A.R. Krishnamurthy and Anil Chikkamadu and MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda and Marithibbegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and others.

A strict security protocol was established on the Chamundi Hill for the inauguration, discouraging large crowds from approaching the Temple. Vehicle inspections commenced at the Kurubarahalli Circle, permitting only authorised vehicles to enter. The Police diligently enforced security measures, ensuring a safe and smooth event.

Due to certain restrictions on public access, several seats arranged in front of the stage remained unoccupied. The spectators predominantly consisted of Chamundi Hill residents and supporters of political leaders. The areas around the Chamundi Hill, the Temple premises and the vicinity of the stage were securely cordoned of f and closely monitored by the Police.