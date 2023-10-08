Mysuru-by-night will be this Dasara highlight

October 8, 2023

148.21 kilometres; 129 circles to be lit up; budget Rs. 6.64 crore; 1,43,961 units of electricity; from Oct. 15 to Nov. 4

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite the modest celebration of the Dasara festival this year — titled traditional Dasara — due to the ongoing drought-like conditions across the State, Mysuru city will still be aglow with captivating decorative lighting, inviting visitors and tourists to experience the city’s rich culture and heritage in a dazzling spectacle of light and artistry.

This year, the Dasara illumination will span a stretch of 148.21 kilometres, encompassing 129 circles. Notably, 33 giant illuminated sculptures will be tastefully lit up this year, compared to the 135.21-kilometre stretch, 119 circles and 30 giant illuminated sculptures featured last year.

The increased illumination is expected to consume 1,43,961 units of electricity this year, compared to the 1,30,874 units used last year.

The decorative lights will illuminate the city from 7 pm to 10 pm, providing ample time for the public to leisurely soak in the grandeur of the Heritage City. Compared to the last four years, this year’s lighting will be bigger and better (see table).

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited has been entrusted with the responsibility of illuminating Mysuru. This year, CESC has estimated that a fund of Rs. 6.64 crore is exclusively required for this purpose. The illumination calendar for this year will commence on Oct. 15 and continue until Nov. 4, spanning 21 days.

The goal is to attract tourists from all corners of the country by adorning the city with mesmerising lights, spanning from the Central Business District (CBD) to Chamundi Hill and the city’s outskirts, covering a distance of 148.21 kilometres.

Intensive preparations are in full swing to transform the city’s main roads, 129 circles and junctions into incredibly attractive displays of decorative lighting. Notable roads in the CBD such as JLB Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Irwin Road, Ashoka Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Dhanvanthri Road, Chamaraja Double, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Albert Victor Road, surrounding roads of the Mysore Palace, Hunsur Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road and Lalitha Mahal Road will be adorned with decorative lights, providing an opportunity for people to drive along the illuminated streets to savour the experience leisurely.

In addition to these illuminations, significant landmarks of the city, including K.R. Circle, Palace North Gate, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Nehru Circle, Gandhi Square, Government Ayurveda College Circle, Dasappa Circle, Metropole Circle, MUDA Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, Sanskrit Pathshala Circle, Five Light Circle, Fountain Circle, LIC Circle, Moulana Abul Kalam Circle, Old RMC Yard Circle, Manipal Hospital Junction, Royal Inn Junction, Akashvani Circle and Vontikoppal Circle will be brightly lit and radiate with decorative lights.

Moreover, 33 sculptures and 44 arches, including the Green Pendal and representations of the State Government’s five guarantee schemes – Gruha Lakshmi, Stree Shakthi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi and Yuva Nidhi, will be prominently displayed. A stunning 3D sculpture of the Sri Chennakeshava Temple in Somnathpur, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will take centre stage.

CESC will go the extra mile by showcasing sculptures commemorating the Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s successful landing, Kannadaambe and the Preamble of the Indian Constitution in this year’s Dasara decorative lighting.

Adding to the grandeur, statues of the former Mysuru rulers, including Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Kempananjammani Devi, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar will be brilliantly illuminated. Faces of Jnanpith Awardees of Karnataka will also be featured prominently.

Massive welcome arches, green pandals and ‘Suswagata’ (Welcome) signs atop the Chamundi Hill have been strategically placed to welcome visitors arriving in Mysuru warmly.