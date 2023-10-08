DGP to review Dasara security in city tomorrow
News

DGP to review Dasara security in city tomorrow

October 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: This year, probably for the first time, the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) will assess Dasara security measures. DG&IGP Alok Mohan, along with ADGPs and other senior Officers, will conduct a review meeting in the city tomorrow (Oct. 9) to evaluate security measures.

Alok Mohan’s visit to Mysuru is significant as it is his first since assuming the role of DG&IGP in August this year.  He is scheduled to arrive in the city tomorrow morning and will receive a ceremonial guard of honour.

The DG&IGP’s Dasara security review will coincide with his meeting with Superintendents of Police (SP) from five districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and Chamarajanagar, coming under the Southern Range  governed by DIGP. The meeting holds importance as Dasara is being celebrated in the hometown of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth informed Star of Mysore this morning that the DG&IGP would visit Mysuru tomorrow and hold meetings with the Commissionerate and the Southern Region.

Discussions will include details about Dasara security, personnel deployment, additional forces from other districts, intelligence and surveillance, internal security and related topics. The Commissioner added, “We will have a comprehensive overview of the entire security setup for Dasara by tomorrow evening.”

Sources suggest that the DG&IGP will review security arrangements for all Dasara events and the 5 km long procession route. Attendees at the meeting will include heads of the Commissionerate, district officials, representatives from various units (including fingerprints, the intelligence wing, control room, Government Railway Police, City Armed Reserve, District Armed Reserve, Mounted Police, Civil Right Enforcement Cell, and Karnataka State Reserve Police).

In preparation for the DG&IGP’s meeting, the City Police Commissioner is convening a session today with DCPs, ACPs and Inspectors to discuss general security measures, crime rates, traffic violations and internal security arrangements.

READ ALSO  MLA, Cops inspect roads for smooth traffic movement during Dasara

Typically, to ensure a safe and trouble-free Dasara, numerous additional Police personnel from various districts are deployed in the city for security.

Accommodations and meals for these personnel are arranged at Kalyana Mantaps, schools, hotels and hostels.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching