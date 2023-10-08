DGP to review Dasara security in city tomorrow

October 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: This year, probably for the first time, the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) will assess Dasara security measures. DG&IGP Alok Mohan, along with ADGPs and other senior Officers, will conduct a review meeting in the city tomorrow (Oct. 9) to evaluate security measures.

Alok Mohan’s visit to Mysuru is significant as it is his first since assuming the role of DG&IGP in August this year. He is scheduled to arrive in the city tomorrow morning and will receive a ceremonial guard of honour.

The DG&IGP’s Dasara security review will coincide with his meeting with Superintendents of Police (SP) from five districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and Chamarajanagar, coming under the Southern Range governed by DIGP. The meeting holds importance as Dasara is being celebrated in the hometown of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth informed Star of Mysore this morning that the DG&IGP would visit Mysuru tomorrow and hold meetings with the Commissionerate and the Southern Region.

Discussions will include details about Dasara security, personnel deployment, additional forces from other districts, intelligence and surveillance, internal security and related topics. The Commissioner added, “We will have a comprehensive overview of the entire security setup for Dasara by tomorrow evening.”

Sources suggest that the DG&IGP will review security arrangements for all Dasara events and the 5 km long procession route. Attendees at the meeting will include heads of the Commissionerate, district officials, representatives from various units (including fingerprints, the intelligence wing, control room, Government Railway Police, City Armed Reserve, District Armed Reserve, Mounted Police, Civil Right Enforcement Cell, and Karnataka State Reserve Police).

In preparation for the DG&IGP’s meeting, the City Police Commissioner is convening a session today with DCPs, ACPs and Inspectors to discuss general security measures, crime rates, traffic violations and internal security arrangements.

Typically, to ensure a safe and trouble-free Dasara, numerous additional Police personnel from various districts are deployed in the city for security.

Accommodations and meals for these personnel are arranged at Kalyana Mantaps, schools, hotels and hostels.