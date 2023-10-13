Dasara traffic restrictions

October 13, 2023

One-ways and no parking zones from Oct. 15 to Oct. 24 between 4 pm and 11 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: Anticipating heavy inflow of tourist vehicles to city for Dasara, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth has issued orders restricting movement of vehicles on city roads, imposing one-way rule and no parking zones across the city from Oct. 15 to Oct. 24 between 4 pm and 11 pm.

Roads around Mysore Palace: Traffic has been restricted (clockwise) from Gun House Circle – Wrestling arena Junction – B.N. Road – Hardinge Circle – Albert Victor Road – K.R. Circle – New Sayyaji Rao Road – Corporation Circle – Basaveshwara Circle – Gun House Circle. However, keeping Mysore Palace at the centre, movement of vehicles is allowed (anti-clockwise) on the above roads.

K.R. Circle, Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Nehru Circle, Chamaraja Circle till K.R. Circle: Traffic has been restricted (anti-clockwise) from K.R. Circle – New Sayyaji Rao Road – Bata Junction – Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle – Irwin Road – Nehru Circle – Ashoka Road – Silver Jubilee Clock Tower – Chamaraja Circle and K.R. Circle. Keeping the area on these roads in the centre, movement of vehicles in the clockwise direction is allowed.

Ashoka Road, Dawood Khan Street Junction till Nehru Circle: Traffic is restricted from Nehru Circle (Lashkar junction) till Dawood Khan Street. However, vehicles can move towards South side (one-way) from Dawood Khan Street (Gandhi Medicals) towards Nehru Circle, Ashoka Road.

Chamaraja Double Road till Banumaiah Chowk: One-way will be in place from Chamaraja Double Road till Banumaiah Chowk and vehicles are allowed to move towards North side. Movement of vehicles from Banumaiah Chowk till Chamaraja Double Road (North to South) is banned.

Agrahara Circle to Chamaraja Double Road on Thyagaraja Road: One-way has been imposed from Chamaraja Double Road junction till Agrahara Circle on Thyagaraja Road and vehicles are allowed towards North side. Movement of vehicles towards South is banned.

From Chirag Hotel Junction till Circus Grounds Junction

One-way has been created (East to West) from Circus Ground Junction till Hardinge Circle. Movement of vehicles from Chirag Hotel Junction towards East till Circus Grounds is banned.

B.N. Road Junction till

Ashoka Road Junction on Chandragupta Road

One-way rule is already in force from B.N. Road Junction till Ashoka Road junction on Chandragupta Road. This rule has been temporarily lifted from Oct. 15 till Oct. 24 and one-way rule has been made from (West to East) Ashoka Road till B.N. Road Junction.

From Chirag Hotel Junction till F.K. Irani Circle on Mysuru Zoo Road

Movement of vehicles has been banned (North to South) from F.K. Irani Circle till Chirag Hotel Junction. Vehicles can move from (South to North) Chirag Hotel Junction till F.K. Irani Circle (One-way).

Parking of all vehicles banned on both sides of the following roads from Oct. 15 to Oct. 24

Parking of all type of vehicles is banned on both sides of the roads around Mysore Palace such as B.N. Road, Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and Purandara Road.

From MUDA Junction on Ramavilas Road till Banumaiah College Junction (except KSRTC buses).

Basaveshwara Road on New Sayyaji Rao Road till Agrahara Circle.

Agrahara Circle on M.G. Road till Siddappa Square (left side).

Agrahara Circle on M.G. Road till Old JSS Hospital Junction (left side).

Srinivasa Circle on JLB Road till Yele Thota Junction.

Ramaswamy Circle till Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade Junction.

Meelad Park on Ashoka Road till Harsha Road Junction; roads around Gandhi Square (except KSRTC buses).

Gandhi Square on Old Bank Road till Sayyaji Rao Road Junction.

Ashoka Road Junction on Chandragupta Road till B.N. Road Junction.

Nehru Circle via Mini Vidhana Soudha till Neminath Steels Junction.

Five Lights Circle on B.N. Road till Central Mall Junction (Chatrimara).

JK Grounds till T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle (LIC Circle).

Fountain Circle, old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road till Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction).

T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle (LIC Circle), new Mysuru-Bengaluru Road till old Toll Gate Junction,

Government Guest House South Gate towards South till Hardinge Circle.

Circus Grounds on Lokaranjan Mahal Road till Hardinge Circle.

SP Office Circle till old BJP Office.

Dasara Expo Main Gate Junction till Zoo Road Junction.

Mysuru Zoo Road Junction on Ittigegud 5th Cross Road till the east gate of Dasara Exhibition.

M.G. Road Junction (Mall of Mysore) on Manasara Road till Lokaranjan Mahal Road Junction.

B.N. Road Junction (Chatrimara) on Male Mahadeshwara Road till the east of Channaiah Circle.

Kalikamba Temple Junction till Samosa Corner on Mahadevapura Road and from Mahadevapura Road till Udayagiri Junction.