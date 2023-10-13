8,000 Cops ! Strong Police presence for safe Dasara

October 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As the city gears up for Dasara, unprecedented security measures have been put in place, with a deployment of over 8,000 Police personnel from the city, district and beyond. The move comes as Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan personally oversees the celebrations in the Chief Minister’s home district.

The city already boasts a Police force of over 2,000 officers and staff and an additional 3,000-strong force will arrive today to conduct initial security before the grand inauguration. On Vijayadashami day, an additional 3,000 personnel will be called in. A substantial number of women Police personnel will be deployed, in anticipation of thousands of women using the free bus travel scheme to attend the festival.

The entire procession route, equipped with CCTV cameras, will be closely monitored and a network of cameras across the city will feed into a mobile Command Centre and the City Police Commissioner’s Office.

Stringent security checks, including the use of dog squads and bomb squads, will be conducted at all venues, particularly those attracting large crowds.