15 injured as two buses collide at busy junction

October 13, 2023

One bus strikes iron scaffolding supporting Dasara welcome board; metal structure comes crashing

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning incident, over 15 passengers on both a private bus from Tamil Nadu and a KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) bus suffered minor injuries when the two vehicles collided at the busy Manipal Hospital Junction at around 7.30 am today.

The collision resulted in one of the buses striking the iron scaffolding supporting a Dasara welcome board that is illuminated in the evening. Fortunately, there were no electrical connections to the welcome board, preventing a potentially more severe incident. The welcome board was erected by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) as part of its festival illumination plan.

While the KSRTC bus was proceeding towards Bengaluru from the Mysuru Sub-Urban Bus Stand, the Tamil Nadu-registered bus came onto the Ring Road from the Pushpashrama side.

The impact was significant, causing the private bus to change direction and collide with the scaffolding, which then fell on both buses, causing the damage. Observers noted that the scaffolding’s inadequate embedding in the ground likely contributed to the incident.

Four passengers in the Tamil Nadu-registered bus and 11 passengers in the KSRTC bus sustained minor injuries. They received medical attention at the nearby Manipal Hospital. Traffic was held up for more than one hour due to the accident at the busy junction and the Police had a tough time in clearing the piled up vehicles from all the sides.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Parashuramappa and local Narasimharaja Traffic Police arrived at the scene, conducted an inspection and arranged for a crane to clear the buses.

They finally controlled the traffic disruption and vehicles proceeded towards their destination. Both buses have been impounded and NR Traffic Police have registered a case.