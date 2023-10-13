Mahisha Utsava, Dhamma Deeksha Day celebrated at Town Hall in city
News

Mahisha Utsava, Dhamma Deeksha Day celebrated at Town Hall in city

October 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mahisha Utsava and Dhamma Deeksha Day programme was conducted peacefully at Town Hall premises in the city this morning, amid heavy Police security, who had turned the place into a virtual fortress.

Following the denial of permission by City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth to conduct Mahisha Dasara atop Chamundi Hill by offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahishasura and promulgation of prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC effective from yesterday midnight till 6 am tomorrow, President of Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee and former Mayor Purushotham had submitted a memorandum to Police Commissioner seeking permission to organise Mahisha Dasara and Dhamma Deeksha along with the garlanding of statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises. 

Eventually, the permission was given, but with strictures, after discussing with the District Administration, restricting the programme to Town Hall precincts, from 10 am to 12 noon, turning down the request of the organisers to allow the programme from 10 am to 4 pm.

A rally including two-wheelers was taken out from Ashokapuram to Town Hall premises today. Two of them were dressed as Mahishasura.

Addressing the gathering after offering floral tributes to the portrait of Mahishasura, Urilinga Peddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji said “We are for democracy, but against any attempts to distort history.”

Buddhist monk Bodhi Satva Bhanteji administered oath on Dhamma Deeksha on the occasion.

Dhamma Deeksha Day is held to celebrate the Buddhist conversion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and his approximately 6,00,000 followers on Oct. 14, 1956, at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur.

READ ALSO  City Cops conduct special drive to rein in traffic offenders

Writers Prof. K.S. Bhagawan, Siddaswamy and Talakadu Chikkarange Gowda, Prof. B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru, Prof. P. V. Nanjaraja Urs, former Mayor Purushotham, President of District Congress Rural Committee Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, dalit leader Bettaiah Kote and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching