Mahisha Utsava, Dhamma Deeksha Day celebrated at Town Hall in city

October 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mahisha Utsava and Dhamma Deeksha Day programme was conducted peacefully at Town Hall premises in the city this morning, amid heavy Police security, who had turned the place into a virtual fortress.

Following the denial of permission by City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth to conduct Mahisha Dasara atop Chamundi Hill by offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahishasura and promulgation of prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC effective from yesterday midnight till 6 am tomorrow, President of Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee and former Mayor Purushotham had submitted a memorandum to Police Commissioner seeking permission to organise Mahisha Dasara and Dhamma Deeksha along with the garlanding of statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises.

Eventually, the permission was given, but with strictures, after discussing with the District Administration, restricting the programme to Town Hall precincts, from 10 am to 12 noon, turning down the request of the organisers to allow the programme from 10 am to 4 pm.

A rally including two-wheelers was taken out from Ashokapuram to Town Hall premises today. Two of them were dressed as Mahishasura.

Addressing the gathering after offering floral tributes to the portrait of Mahishasura, Urilinga Peddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji said “We are for democracy, but against any attempts to distort history.”

Buddhist monk Bodhi Satva Bhanteji administered oath on Dhamma Deeksha on the occasion.

Dhamma Deeksha Day is held to celebrate the Buddhist conversion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and his approximately 6,00,000 followers on Oct. 14, 1956, at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur.

Writers Prof. K.S. Bhagawan, Siddaswamy and Talakadu Chikkarange Gowda, Prof. B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru, Prof. P. V. Nanjaraja Urs, former Mayor Purushotham, President of District Congress Rural Committee Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, dalit leader Bettaiah Kote and others were present.