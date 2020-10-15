‘Mahisha Dasara’ celebrated in City
News

‘Mahisha Dasara’ celebrated in City

October 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Mahisha Dasara’ was celebrated without fanfare by Mahisha Dasara Acharane Samithi at Ashokapuram Park in city this morning. 

The celebration was to take place atop Chamundi Hill, but was cancelled as the District Administration had ordered closure of the Hill Temple from Oct. 14 midnight till Oct. 18 midnight. The entry of public to the Hill, by road or through steps, has also been banned during this period.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Mahishasura, former Mayor Purushotham, who is also the President of the Acharane Samithi said that they were not opposing any religion or caste and celebrating ‘Mahisha Dasara’ and added that there were plans to organise a 15-day seminar on Mahishasura in city.

Retired Professor Mahesh Chandra Guru, Urilinga Peddi Mutt Seer Jnanaprakash Swamiji and others were present.

