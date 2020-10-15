Hunting Cheetahs released for public viewing at Mysuru Zoo
October 15, 2020

The carnivores were under quarantine since Aug. 17

Mysore/Mysuru: Three African Cheetahs (one male and two females), which had arrived to Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) from South Africa Cheetah Centre at Johannesburg via Singapore and Bengaluru on Aug. 17 night and were kept on quarantine, were released for public viewing at Mysuru Zoo by District Minister S.T. Somashekar this morning.

But the public have to wait till Nov. 1 to view these animals, as the Deputy Commissioner has ordered all tourist places in the district to close for public and tourists, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheetahs, considered as the fastest animal on this planet, were brought to Mysuru Zoo under the Animal Exchange Programme. The animals aged 14, 15 and 16 months (when arrived), were airlifted from South Africa to Singapore and again to Bengaluru, from where they were brought to Mysuru Zoo on road.

They were kept in isolation and under observation at the Zoo to make them acclimatise to city’s weather condition before being displayed to visitors today.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev and others were present.

