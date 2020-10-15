Appointed as DG of Civil Aviation Security

October 15, 2020

New Delhi: Kodagu-born Maneyapanda Appaiah Ganapathy, IPS, has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The 1986 batch, Uttarakhand cadre IPS Officer, is currently CISF Special Director-General and Head of the Airport sector.

PM Modi-headed Appointments Committee of Cabinet recently approved the Aviation Ministry’s proposal to appoint Ganapathy as DG BCAS till his superannuation on Feb. 29, 2024, or until further orders, whichever earlier.

Ganapathy has been awarded the President’s Medal for meritorious service and he was later decorated with the President’s Medal for distinguished service.

He completed his primary and secondary education at Ponnampet in Kodagu and graduated from the Madras Christian College, Tambaram. He studied his Post-Graduation at JNU New Delhi.

He is the son of Maneyapanda Appaiah (Vittala lawyer) and Premalatha, retired teacher, of Kunda in Virajpet taluk. Ganapathy is married to Sandhya and they have a son.

“Given his experience as heading Aviation security sector of CISF, Ganapathy is the right person for the position of DG BCAS,” said a senior official.

The post of DG fell vacant after Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat cadre 1984 batch IPS Officer, was appointed as the DG, Border Security Force (BSF) in August this year. Asthana is also holding additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).