MP appeals Ministers to regularise all Revenue Layouts in MCC limits

October 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha met Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Co-operation Minister, separately at Bengaluru recently and appealed them to regularise all the 77 Revenue Layouts coming under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

In a memorandum submitted to the two Ministers, Pratap Simha sought regularisation of Revenue Layouts under Akrama-Sakrama scheme and to stipulate tax for properties, besides providing all civic amenities in the Layouts.

Maintaining that Mysuru is the fastest growing city in the State after Bengaluru, the MP said that there are 77 Revenue Layouts in MCC’s jurisdictional limits and all of them should be regularised under Akrama-Sakrama scheme. Noting that most of these Revenue Layouts were lacking in civic amenities and infrastructure, he said that they must be brought under MCC’s control. He further said that the MCC can augment its revenue by Khata registration and collection of property tax and also will largely help in making Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana a success. The MP also presented a Ward-wise list of the Revenue Layouts to the Ministers.

According to an estimate, there are 31,536 sites of various dimensions collectively in the 77 Revenue Layouts. The list of the Layouts is as follows:

Hebbal 3rd Stage, Hebbal (partly), Manchegowdana Koppal, Kidaganamma Layout, Mahadeshwara Extension part), Vijayanagar Railway Layout (partly), Subhash Nagar, Lokanayakanagar, Basaveshwara Layout, Byraveshwara Layout, Ningayyanakere Layout, Subhashnagar Layout, Kaveri Layout, Subhash Nagar (partly), Jayadevanagar (partly), Metagalli (partly), B.M. Sri Nagar (partly), Karakushalanagar, Belavatta, Royal Enclave, Kesare, Moovin Nagar, Empire Layout-1, Empire Layout-2, Dollars Colony, White Parrot, Basha Garden, Coconut Garden, near Rajeev Nagar Urdu School.

North East of N.R. Mohalla, Shanthinagar North (Ward 11), Shanthinagar North (Ward 12), Shanthinagar, Devanur village, Sathyanagar, Muneshwara Nagar, Shabnam Brigade, B.T. Mill Layout, Mahajana Layout (partly) near M.G. Koppal, Shaneshwara Layout, A.J. Block, K.N. Pura, Gousianagar (Ward 32), Gousianagar (Ward 33), Sathagalli, Raghavendranagar, Yaraganahalli, Krishnanagar, Yaraganahalli, Alanahalli (partly), Papanna Layout, R. Mahadevappa Layout, Raghavendra Nagar, Vidyanagar (Ward 37), Raghavendra Layout, Janathanagar.

Janathanagar (Ward 44), Dattagalli village, Chinnagiri Koppal, Chikkaharadanahalli, Madhuvana Layout, Veelyadele Thota near Ramanuja Road 9th Cross, Damodara Layout, Gowrishankaranagar, Muneshwaranagar, Byraveshwaranagar, Gunduraonagar, Kanakagiri, Dattanagar, Nimishamba Layout, Nimishambanagar, Muslim Block, Nachanahalli Palya, Shivapura and Devayyanahundi.