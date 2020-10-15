Two-wheelers damaged as tree branch falls near Agrahara Circle

October 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A weak branch of a tree, near SBI Bank, close to Agrahara Circle, broke and fell down due to strong wind last night, damaging four two-wheelers parked nearby.

The incident took place at about 8.30 pm and the damaged two-wheelers include a Honda Dio (KA-05-HQ-4351) and Honda Activa (KA-09-HC-9767) among other two-wheelers, according to Corporator B.V. Manjunath.

He further stated that the MCC’s Abhaya team was summoned to the spot immediately and the branch which had fallen across the road was cleared to make way for smooth flow of traffic and added that the officials concerned have been urged to remove the weak tree from the root, who have informed that the tree would be removed today (Oct. 15) morning.

Meanwhile, Sowmya Ravishankar, owner of one of the damaged two-wheeler, told Star of Mysore that as her daughter was suffering from tooth ache, she had brought her daughter to a Dental Clinic near Agrahara Circle and had parked her two-wheeler in front of the Clinic.

She further said that while she and her daughter were waiting for their turn to consult the doctor, they hear a loud sound outside and rushed outside the Clinic only to see the branch fallen on her Honda Activa scooter and the doctor’s Honda Dio scooter.

A total of four two-wheelers were damaged in the incident, she added.