Brisk Polling: Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency records 67.55% till 6 pm

April 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Voting for the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections began in Karnataka this morning at 7 am and is set to wrap up by 6 pm. In a departure from previous Lok Sabha polls, voters were observed flocking to the polling booths early in the morning in various parts of the city.

The surge in early turnout is credited to concerns about the anticipated increase in the maximum temperature later in the day. This prompted a significant number of voters to cast their ballots in the morning hours to avoid the heat later in the day.

A fierce and direct contest is underway between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance in southern Karnataka. Out of the 28 seats in the State, 14 are up for grabs in the hinterlands of southern Karnataka, spanning from the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi to Kolar in the southeastern parts.

By 9 am, the State turnout was recorded at 9.21 percent and 11 am, the voter turnout across the 14 Constituencies stood at 22.34 percent overall, with Dakshina Kannada recording the highest turnout at over 30 percent and Bengaluru Central registering the lowest at 19.21 percent. Till 1 pm, the voter turnout in State was 38.23 percent with Dakshina Kannada recording highest 48.10 percent. In Mysuru, as polling began, several polling stations with multiple booths set up at locations such as St. Mary’s Convent in Chamundipuram, Maharaja Sanskrit School on Chamaraja Double Road and Srikantha School on Shankar Mutt Road, among others, in Krishnaraja (KR) Assembly Constituency of the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, witnessed a notable turnout of voters queuing up.

Regardless of age, voters displayed equal enthusiasm as they eagerly waited to cast their votes, exercising their franchise in this crucial electoral process. KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa cast his vote at Booth No-51 at Srikantha School.

Wadiyars vote

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of Mysore royal family and the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency, exercised his voting right along with his wife, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, at Booth No. 176 in Srikantha School. His mother, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, also cast her vote at Booth No. 179 in the same school.

Yaduveer, expressing confidence in his prospects of emerging victorious in his debut election, opted to let the media speculate on the margin of his victory.

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, flanked by his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, after voting at Srikantha School.

Reflecting on the importance of voting, Yaduveer remarked, “There is no special significance about voting as a candidate, but everybody should vote. The first-time voters hold importance, and everybody should vote to strengthen democracy.”

In her message to the electorate, Pramoda Devi emphasised the importance of voting, urging everyone to support her son Yaduveer in the electoral fray. She noted the prevalence of allegations and counter-allegations in contemporary politics, expressing pride in Yaduveer’s commitment to maintaining a clean image without resorting to negative rhetoric.

However, unlike the bustling city booths, polling stations in rural areas of Mysuru such as Varuna, Meghalapura, Duddagere, and Chikkahalli experienced a relatively low turnout until noon.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah displaying their inked finger after casting their votes at Government High School in Siddaramanahundi, Varuna Constituency.

CM Siddaramaiah votes

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his son and former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, exercised his voting right at Booth No. 86 in the Government High School located in his native Siddaramanahundi village, situated off the Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road. This area falls under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency.

Upon his arrival in the village, jubilant villagers celebrated by bursting fire-crackers and chanting slogans in praise of Siddaramaiah, such as ‘Vote for Siddu Boss’.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Siddaramaiah inadvertently made a faux pas, stating, “In the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, NDA (BJP-led alliance) will get the highest among the total 105 seats.” However, he did not correct himself, referring to I.N.D.I.A (a bloc of Opposition parties), and the media did not question him further, likely due to their busy schedule.

Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the political climate favouring Congress in the State, predicting that the party would secure more than 20 Lok Sabha seats. He also anticipated success in the 14 Constituencies, including Mysuru-Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan, which went to polls in the first phase. He emphasised the electorate’s support for guarantee schemes.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and his wife Lalitha voted at a School in Gungralchatra.

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Congress candidate M. Lakshmana seen with his wife Roopashri, daughter Varshitha and son Adithya after casting their votes at Sunanda School in Yadavagiri.

Inspite of his busy schedule, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth was among the early voters to cast his franchise accompanied by his wife Jyothi at a Government School in Jalapuri.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait seen with his family members after casting their votes at D. Banumaiah Polytechnic in Udayagiri.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, his son and Congress party Chamarajanagar (SC) LS candidate Sunil Bose cast their franchise along with their family members at a polling booth in Government Higher Primary School at Hadinaaru village in Nanjangud Taluk.

Sisters Himani and Hamsini, first-time voters, proudly displaying their inked fingers at Srikantha School.

Voters speak

Ashok Manjali, a retired scientist, said, “I have been voting since 1962. Due to my profession, I spent several years in Mumbai before settling in Mysuru.”

Lakshmamma, a centenarian who arrived at the polling station in an autorickshaw, proudly said, “I have been voting since the days of the Maharajas without fail.”

Sisters Himani and Hamsini, first-time voters, expressed their joy at participating in the electoral process. They underscored the importance of being responsible citizens by fulfilling their duty to vote, which empowers them to question their elected representatives. They highlighted that without performing this duty, they wouldn’t have the right to question either the government or their elected representatives.