Heritage restoration works: Yaduveer Wadiyar visits Government Ayurveda College and Hospital

May 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the restoration and repair works of Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Circle (K.R. Hospital Circle) on Sayyaji Rao Road going on, titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the college and hospital for an inspection of works this morning.

The college building, which is a decades old structure, is listed as one of the major heritage structures of the city and the Union Government, considering its heritage status, took up restoration works over a year ago, without altering the original design of the building.

After arriving at the college, Yaduveer went around the entire college premises visiting the OPD and IP sections. During his visit, the college Principal Dr. Gajanan Hegde apprised him on the different methods of Ayurveda treatment for numerous ailments being provided and their usefulness and advantages as well as the functioning of the college as a whole.

Later speaking to press persons, Yaduveer said that he was happy with the ongoing restoration works as they are being executed in a proper manner. Stressing on the need for conserving our heritage structures in their original form without disturbing their architectural and structural characteristics, he observed that restoration, rather than demolition, should be the first priority in conservation of all Heritage structures. Pointing out that many tourists are found to enjoy and admire the heritage beauty of buildings only in their original form, Yaduveer said that with Mysuru being called as a Heritage City, it is important to ensure that the city retain its centuries old heritage and cultural richness. Calling upon the youths to practice Yoga, Yaduveer said that he is happy that Prime Minister Narednra Modi will be participating in the International Day of Yoga event at Mysore Palace premises on June 21.

Heritage expert Prof. Rangaraju & Dasharath of Namma Mysuru Foundation were present.