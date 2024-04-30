CM, Dy.CM pay last respects to MP Sreenivasa Prasad

April 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, paid their last respects to Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, who passed away in the wee hours of Monday. The two leaders came together and paid their last respects to the departed leader whose mortal remains were kept at NTM Government School premises in Ashokapuram yesterday evening.

Speaking to press persons, Siddaramaiah said, he was in deep sorrow over the death of Prasad, who was his long-time associate. “Both I and Prasad are of the same age. Prasad was known for his straightforwardness and he always fought for ending social inequality and rendering social justice,” the CM said.

Recalling his long association with Prasad, Siddaramaiah said Prasad always stood by his principles and ideologies. Noting that Prasad served as a Union Minister and as a Minister in the Congress Government led by him, the CM said that winning and losing are very much part of politics.

“Prasad had only recently retired from electoral politics after 50 years in politics. He was a great admirer and follower of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. I had met him at his Jayalakshmipuram residence here a fortnight ago on Apr. 13 and had enquired about his health. During the talks, we two reminisced our long association in politics. His memory power was very good and we enjoyed recalling the days of our association,” he said adding that he had visited a few days ago the Hospital at Bengaluru where Prasad was undergoing treatment. His departure is an irreparable loss to the State, he added.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said, he was deeply pained by the demise of Sreenivasa Prasad, who was an honest leader.

Stating that he and Prasad shared a good relationship no matter in which party he (Prasad) was, Shivakumar recalled that how Prasad, who was the State Youth Congress President in 1985, had backed him to the hilt in getting a Congress party ticket to him in the 1985 Assembly polls.

Pointing out that Prasad contested on a Congress ticket in his 5-decades-long political career, barring a couple of times, Shivakumar reiterated how Prasad had stood solidly behind him all the times.

“Prasad had also fought for ensuring that I was inducted into the Cabinet. Prasad never let down any leader who reposed faith in him,” he said while recalling how he and A.H. Vishwanath, who were Youth Congress Secretaries when Prasad was the President, were encouraged by Prasad.

Noting that Prasad was another name of friendship, Shivakumar said, he and Prasad maintained a cordial relationship. “I had a long conversation with him over phone a few days ago,” he said and recalled how Prasad used to jump into struggles for just causes.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah arrived at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli by a special flight from Ballari late evening yesterday and drove straight to the venue where Prasad’s mortal remains were kept.

Both the CM and the Dy.CM left Mysuru yesterday night.