Haryana Governor lauds Sri Swamiji’s services

May 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya opined that Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji is not just a religious propagator but also a pro-society thinker. The Governor was speaking at the 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Swamiji at the Ashram on Nanjangud road this morning after greeting the Seer.

“Bhagavadgita is not limited to a religion and all human beings, irrespective of their religion, should imbibe the teachings of the Gita. Sri Swamiji is propagating Indian religion and culture across the world by constructing temples in various parts of the globe and spreading the messages of Bhagavadgita which is very commendable,” added Bandaru Dattatreya.

Sri Ganapathy Swamiji is doing invaluable social service and by conducting health camps, he has helped thousands of people. Besides, the Seer has honoured many scholars, musicians, artists and other achievers in various fields at Nada Mantapa which is a very good gesture, said the Haryana Governor.

Sri Ganapathy Ashram has Shukavana, Bonsai Garden, Ashwashala, Vedic School and temples; after seeing all this, one feels this Ashram is a prominent Spiritual Centre of India, concluded Bandaru Dattatreya.

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan also greeted the Senior Pontiff on his 80th birthday and said that just like Swami Vivekananda, who spread the voice of Bharat and its glorious civilisation to every corner of the world, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji, by establishing Ashrams, temples and spiritual learning centres across the world, is carrying on the mission that Vivekananda propagated.

Describing Sri Swamiji as a personality beyond comparision, Rajasekharan said that the Swamiji has devoted his life not only to the service of humans but also to all living beings.

To mark the conclusion of 80th birthday celebrations of the Swamiji, Srichakra Puja, Shanti Poushtika Homa were performed in the morning. Later the Swamiji gave his blessings.

Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji thanked all those who participated in today’s programme.