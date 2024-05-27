Sri Ganapathy Swamiji confers Datta Peetha titles

May 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 82nd birthday of Sri Avadhoota Datta Peetham Seer Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji was celebrated in a grand manner at Nada Mantapa in Sri Ganapathy Ashram premises on Nanjangud Road here yesterday.

Speaking after blessing the devotees who visited him on his birthday, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji said that everyone should shed their ego and worship God to have the almighty’s grace.

Pointing out that praying God will help us relieve of our mental stress and strains, he underlined the importance of praying the almighty from the ‘Sannidhi’ of Lord Sri Datta Venkataramanaswamy, to get mental peace and happiness.

As part of the Seer’s birthday celebrations, ‘Veda Nidhi’ title was conferred on Kapilavayi Rama Somayajulu of Bapatla (Vedic Rituals – Kaanda Traya Shrouta Prayoga); ‘Shaastra Nidhi’ title on Braj Bhushan Ojha of Varanasi (Vyakarana); ‘Nada Nidhi’ on Nagai K. Muralidharan of Chennai (Karnatak Music); ‘Datta Peetha Aasthana Vidwan’ on Prabhala Subrahmanya Sharma of Rajahmundry (Vastu Shastra), Mamillapalli Mrutyunjaya Prasad of Tenali (Shaiva Agama) and Trichur Brothers — Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan.

Also, ‘Sasya Bandhu’ title was conferred on Maya Sitaram of Mysuru (Bonsai). This apart, Karumuri Lalithamma of Vijayawada (Community Service) was conferred with ‘Jayalakshmi Puraskara’ and ‘Datta Peetha Bandhu’ title was conferred on Sampara Naga Sai Ramachandra Sekar of Hyderabad (Community Service). Earlier, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji was brought in a procession from the Ashram premises to Nada Mantapa. The procession was accompanied by a host of cultural troupes.

Ashram’s Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji performed Pada Puja to Ganapathy Swamiji. Also, Sri Chakra Puja, Ayushya Homa and other rituals were performed marking the occasion.

Kamal Kapoor couple, who are ardent devotees of the Ahsram, presented a Kashmiri shawl knitted by one Mohammad of Kashmir, to the Seer.