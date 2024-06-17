Bakrid celebrated in city

June 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of Muslim brethren celebrated Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, at various Mosques and Eidgah Maidans across the city this morning.

Prayers were held at Mosques as early as 6 am and the community members joined the mass prayers at the Eidgah Maidan in Tilaknagar at 9 am.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff led the mass prayers at Edigah Maidan.

In his message, the Sir Khazi recalled the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim Khaleelulla of his beloved son Prophet Ismail Zabhi Ulla on the advice of Almighty Allah. In memory of great sacrifice, the sheep are sacrificed to please the Almighty.

Sir Khazi urged the gathering to spread the message of communal harmony and invite non-Muslims to take part in the festival and other family functions. Sir Khazi later prayed for peace and welfare of the country.

Apart from the Eidgah Maidan in Tilaknagar, prayers were also held at Eidgah Maidans in Rajivnagar, Ghousianagar, Nimra Maidan, opposite Nimra Masjid in Rajivnagar.

After the conclusion of prayers at 10.30 am, Muslim brethren greeted each other and went to their respective homes, where they sacrificed the lambs they had purchased. The meat was divided into three parts and one part was distributed to the relatives, another part to the poor and the needy and the third part of the meat was kept for themselves.

Police bandobust

Meanwhile, City Police, led by DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, provided bundobust not only at the Eidgah Maidan in Tilaknagar, but also at other Eidgah Maidan and mosques across the city. All Sub-Divisional Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Inspectors and staff provided security to Mosques coming under their jurisdiction. Traffic Police controlled the movement of vehicles around the Eidgah Maidan at Tilaknagar to prevent traffic jams and had also provided parking facility.

MCC has made arrangements to collect animal wastes by stationing garbage collection vehicles at vantage points across the city so that animal wastes could be disposed in a scientific way.

MLA Tanveer Sait offered prayers at Masjid-e-Cutchi Memon on Ashoka Road at 7.30 am. Congress leader M. Lakshmana, journalist Afsar Pasha and other prominent persons attended the mass prayer at the Eidgah Maidan in Tilaknagar.