Attendance shortage students can appear as private candidates

April 9, 2025

Bengaluru: In some relief to II PUC students, who could not appear for the exams for shortage of attendance, the Education Department has allowed such students to register as private candidates for II PUC-2 Exam scheduled to take place later this month.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), in a circular issued in this regard on Tuesday, said that students aged 17 years as on Mar. 31 and who could not appear for the second PUC-1 (2024-25) exam (Arts and Commerce streams) held from Mar. 1 to 20 for shortage of attendance, can now register for II PUC-2 Exam at the college which they studied. The registration fee has been fixed at Rs. 1,560 for SC/ST and Category-1 students and Rs. 1,960 for all other categories of students.