Failed in PU exam, girl student ends life

April 9, 2025

Mysuru: A II PUC girl student, who felt dejected after failing in the exam, the results of which were announced yesterday, ended life by hanging self at her residence in Kalamandira Quarters on Hunsur Road here yesterday.

Aishwarya (17), daughter of Manjula, a resident of Kalamandira Quarters, is the deceased.

Aishwarya, who was a student of Government PU College at Vontikoppal, had failed in one subject.

Dejected over her exam results, Aishwarya is said to have committed suicide by hanging self from a ceiling fan at her residence yesterday afternoon, just an hour after the exam results were out, leaving behind a death note.

The jurisdictional Devaraja Police have registered a case in this regard.