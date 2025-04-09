Case of ‘dead’ wife found alive: SP records statements of ‘murder’ accused’s wife

April 9, 2025

Mysuru: In a dramatic twist to a five-year-old murder case, a woman believed to have been murdered in 2020 resurfaced alive and well on Apr. 1, 2025.

The case has now taken a sensational turn, potentially exposing major lapses in investigation and justice.

Following her unexpected return, Mysuru District Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana recorded her statements at his Office here on Monday.

The woman, identified as Mallige, was questioned extensively by the SP, who sought answers to several critical questions: Where had she been all these years? Why did she stay with another man without informing her husband or family? Was she aware that her husband had been jailed as the prime accused in her alleged murder? Why did she not inform authorities that she was alive and that her husband was innocent?

SP Vishnuvardhana recorded her responses and confirmed to Star of Mysore that the inquiry was held in compliance with directions issued by the 5th Additional District and Sessions Court Judge, who had instructed that all individuals involved in the case — including Police Officers, staff and witnesses — be interrogated and a detailed report submitted by Apr. 17.

The SP further stated that two witnesses were also summoned and questioned on Monday. The statement of Mallige’s husband, Suresh, who had been arrested and charged with her murder, will be recorded in the coming days.

The case dates back to Nov. 12, 2020, when skeletal remains were discovered in a bush near Shanuboganahalli under Bettadapura Police Station limits in Periyapatna taluk.

The remains, of a woman aged between 28 and 30 years, showed signs of a violent death from a blow to the head. Based on circumstantial evidence, Police identified the remains as Mallige’s and accused her husband, Suresh, of the murder.

A 158-page chargesheet was filed and as many as 56 witnesses were produced to support the Police version of events. However, the case began to unravel when eight of the 56 witnesses turned hostile in Court.

Mallige was found living with her paramour, Ganesh in T. Shettigeri, Ponnampet Taluk — completely contradicting the prosecution’s case and raising serious questions about the original investigation.