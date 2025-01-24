District Police destroy 24 kg seized ganja
News

District Police destroy 24 kg seized ganja

January 24, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police, who had seized 24.97 kg ganja worth Rs. 4,99,400 that were seized in 19 cases have destroyed the narcotic substance as per the procedure.

The destruction was carried out in the presence of the Drug Disposal Committee, at the M/s GIPS Bio-Tech Incinerator Plant in Sy. No. 82, Gujjegowdanapura village, Jayapura Hobli,  Mysuru Taluk.

The destruction process was overseen by Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, who is also the Chairman of the Mysuru District Drug Disposal Committee, along with other Police officials.

