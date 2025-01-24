Actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep turns down State Film Award
Actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep turns down State Film Award

January 24, 2025

Bengaluru:  Popular Kannada actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep turned down Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie ‘Pailwan’ released in 2019.

The actor in his post on ‘X’, said, “Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, it is truly a privilege to have received the State award under the best actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honour. However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold.”

Kichcha added, “There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it. …”

