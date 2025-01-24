RPF observes National Girl Child Day

January 24, 2025

Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), like every, observed National Girl Child Day today (Jan. 24). Conceived by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008, the Day resounds as a clarion call, urging society to confront the trials faced by girls and to cultivate pathways for their all-encompassing growth and empowerment.

As part of its promise to ensure its commitment to the safety of all passengers, RPF has come out with initiatives to safe, secure and dignified train travel for girls and women.

Apart from establishing helpline desks manned by dedicated security personnel to provide immediate assistance to girls in distress, RPF has also opened helpline number 139 to report their grievances. Various community outreach programmes to raise awareness about girl child safety and their rights are also being organised regularly in addition to workshops and seminars in schools and community centres to educate parents and children on preventing exploitation and abuse. Child Helpline 1098 is functional 24×7 for people to report their grievances.

Last year, the Railway Protection Force under the Operation Nanhe Faristey has rescued a total of 15,703 children nationwide out of which 4,472 are children.

To ensure safety of women and girls during their journey, the RPF under the Meri Saheli programme has deployed about 250 teams covering 600 trains across Indian Railway Network. Last year, a total of 46,64,906 lonely passengers including girls were attended by the team.

“Recognising the menace of human trafficking, the RPF has established Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) at key Railway Stations. These units work in tandem with Government Railway Police (GRP), local Police, intelligence agencies, NGOs and Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) to intercept trafficking activities. A total of 153 AHTUs is functioning over Indian Railways. During 2024, AHTU team rescued 1,511 victims including 99 girl children with the arrest of 456 traffickers,” said R.S.P. Singh, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, South Western Railway, Hubballi.

RPF comprises 5,622 female personnel over Indian Railway including 13 Gazetted Officers, 570 sub-ordinate officers and 4,911 under-officers, dedicated to ensure safe journey of female passengers. Additionally, RPF personnel undergo regular training in child protection laws and best practices to handle cases involving children with sensitivity and efficiency. They are vigilant on platforms and trains, ensuring no child is left unattended or vulnerable. Rescued kids are taken to child care institutions where they receive necessary care.