Mysore Airport expansion: MP laments land acquisition delays

March 6, 2025

Yaduveer urges CM Siddaramaiah to allocate funds for pothole-ridden Mysuru-Kodagu Roads in Budget

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has expressed frustration over the State Government’s sluggish approach to the Mysore Airport expansion, citing delays in land acquisition and lack of fund release as major roadblocks.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mysuru this morning, Yaduveer underscored the strategic importance of infrastructure development in boosting the city’s economic and cultural stature.

He described Mysuru as a commercial hub and a gateway for international visitors, stressing that delays in key projects were hampering growth.

“The first phase of the Mysore Airport expansion requires 46 acres of land, but compensation delays have stalled the process. The State Government must clear pending payments to landowners, ensuring a swift transfer of land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Only then can the expansion, including the runway extension for larger aircraft, move forward,” he stated.

When Star of Mysore later questioned the MP on possible solutions to the State’s inaction, he acknowledged that funds were also needed for Belagola-Kushalnagar Railway line, in addition to the Airport expansion.

“I am in discussions with Central Government and relevant departments to explore possibility of securing funds from the Centre. I am not certain if there is a provision for this, but we are examining proposals to push these projects forward,” he said.

Bad roads in Mysuru, Kodagu

Yaduveer expressed deep concern over the deplorable condition of roads in Mysuru and Kodagu, calling them virtually unmotorable and a nightmare for commuters.

“The roads are riddled with crater-like potholes, making travel miserable. Road maintenance is a fundamental duty of the State Government and it must release funds without delay. I sincerely hope CM Siddaramaiah allocates funds for road improvements in both Kodagu and his hometown Mysuru,” he said.

Regarding the State Government’s move to table the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Bill, 2025, in the ongoing Assembly session for the Bangalore Palace land — aimed at avoiding the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates worth Rs. 3,014 crore to the erstwhile Mysore royal family — Yaduveer accused the State of attempting to evade Supreme Court strictures and reprimands.

“The royal family is being subjected to continuous harassment and we have taken our grievances to the Supreme Court. What is legally ours must come to us and we will fight this battle to its rightful conclusion. The legal fight will continue,” he asserted.