Kodagu coffee growers reap high prices amid yield drop

March 6, 2025

Madikeri: In the heartland of coffee cultivation, Kodagu, this year’s harvest tells a tale of mixed fortunes.

While coffee production has seen a significant dip due to erratic weather patterns, farmers are finding relief in skyrocketing prices that have touched record highs. However, rising labour and maintenance costs continue to be a concern, particularly for small-scale growers.

A season of contrasts

Kodagu’s major coffee-growing taluks — Madikeri, Virajpet and Ponnampet — are currently in the thick of the Robusta coffee harvest. However, due to inconsistent rainfall last year, coffee yields have plummeted by 30 percent to 50 percent in several plantations. Some lucky farmers have reported decent harvests, but for most, expectations have fallen short.

Yet, what the season lacks in quantity, it makes up for in price. A 50 kg bag of Robusta coffee (with husk) is now fetching between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 13,000 — a historic high. In comparison, last year’s rates stood at around Rs. 9,000 per 50-kg bag.

The surge in prices is attributed to a global dip in coffee production, particularly in major coffee-producing nations like Brazil and Colombia. For farmers, this unexpected price hike is a much-needed ‘bumper gift’ after a challenging season.

Labour shortage adds to woes

Despite high prices, farmers are struggling to find enough labourers for harvesting. Kodagu traditionally relies on seasonal workers from Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Bihar, who arrive in December for the coffee-picking season.

This year, however, the declining yield and other factors have deterred many workers from making the journey, leaving farmers in distress.

Adding to the challenge, wages have surged. Two years ago, daily wages ranged between Rs. 400 and Rs. 450. This year, rates have shot up to Rs. 550 to Rs. 600 per day, further escalating the cost of cultivation.

To make matters worse, labourers now start work later than before. Earlier, they would begin harvesting by 8.30 am or 9 am and continue until 5 pm. Now, work starts at 10 am and wraps up by 3.30 pm, cutting valuable work hours.

This is mainly due to labourers being transported from distant locations. Apart from higher wages, estate owners must also bear the additional costs of labour contractors, driver fees and vehicle rentals, increasing the financial strain on growers.

First showers in February

In late February, Napoklu and Kaluru regions received their first rainfall of the year. While rain is usually welcomed in Kodagu’s coffee plantations, its timing is crucial.

The downpour has stalled the harvesting process, as ripened coffee cherries remain on plants alongside delicate new coffee blossoms for the next season.

For those who had already completed their harvest, the rain was a relief. But for those still working in the fields, it has become a frustrating setback.