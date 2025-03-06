Crackdown on electricity thefts: CESC slaps Rs. 6.36 crore fine

March 6, 2025

Massive operations across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Kodagu & Hassan; Rs. 5.94 crore recovered

Mysuru: In a major crackdown on electricity thefts, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) Vigilance Team has imposed a staggering Rs. 6.36 crore fine on those illegally tapping power.

The operations, spanning five districts — Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Kodagu and Hassan — was carried out under the leadership of CESC Vigilance Superintendent of Police Savitha Hoogar. During inspections conducted across 5,716 establishments, the CESC Vigilance Team booked 1,312 cases of electricity theft and misuse. A total of Rs. 6,36,72,607 was levied in fines, with Rs. 5,94,89,898 already recovered, including previous dues.

In a parallel effort, the Meter Inspection Division audited 23,014 establishments, detecting irregularities and imposing an additional fine of Rs. 12,37,56,660.

Electricity theft is a criminal offence under the Electricity Act and strict legal action will be taken against violators, warned CESC Vigilance Division Executive Engineer C. Umesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Anandamurthy.

CESC has warned that anyone found guilty of power theft will face severe legal consequences. Citizens are urged to report any instances of power theft. Informants’ identities will be kept confidential.

CESC Vigilance Contact Numbers for Reporting Electricity Theft:

Mysuru: Police Inspector – 94489-94736; Asst. Executive Engineer (V) – 94489-94737.

Mandya: Police Inspector – 94489-94919; Asst. Executive Engineer (V) – 94489-94863.

Hassan: Police Inspector – 94489-94935; Asst. Executive Engineer (V) – 94489-94936.

Chamarajanagar: Police Inspector – 94495-98689; Asst. EE (V) – 94489-94926.

Kodagu: Police Inspector – 94495-98620; Asst. Executive Engineer (V) – 94484-99902.