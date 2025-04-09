SWR runs special trains from Mysuru to Nanjangud
SWR runs special trains from Mysuru to Nanjangud

April 9, 2025

Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, is operating special unreserved trains between Mysuru and Nanjangud Town for the convenience of devotees and the general public visiting Nanjangud, where the Panchamaharathotsava (Dodda Jatre) of Lord Srikanteshwara Swamy, took place today. These special trains will run from Apr. 9 to 12.

Train No. 06225 will depart from Mysuru at 1 pm and arrive at Nanjangud Town at 1.50 pm. On the same day, Train No. 06226 will depart from Nanjangud Town at 7 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 8 pm.

The 23-coach special train will have stoppages at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Thandavapura and Sujathapuram Halt in both the directions.

