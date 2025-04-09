Lakhs witness Dodda Jatre at Nanjangud Temple

April 9, 2025

Nanjangud: The Dodda Jatre or the Panchamaharathotsava of Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple at Nanjangud, situated on the banks of River Kapila, was witnessed by lakhs of devotees this morning.

The mega event passed off smoothly without any hurdles, as the Rathotsava was taken out during the auspicious Meena Lagna, between 5 am and 5.40 am, with the Head Priest Nagachandra Dixit performing the rituals.

As the name Panchamaharathotsava, the procession of rathas or chariots includes the pulling of five chariots dedicated to different Gods; Srikanteshwara, Lord Chandikeshwara, Lord Ganesha, Lord Subramanya and Goddess Parvathi (Ammanavaru), with Utsava Murthis of the temple deities kept inside the respective chariots.

As the procession went around the temple, passing through Rashtrapathi (RP) Road, M.G. Road, Pathashala Road, Angadi Beedhi covering a total of 2 kms, the enthused devotees raised sacred chants adding to the traditional music.

Earlier, Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan broke the eedugaayi (coconut), marking the launch of the rathotsava. The chariot carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha started its journey first and was followed by the other chariots. The chariots returned to the temple premises at around 8 am.

The devotees, who had made a beeline to the temple on the eve of the mega event yesterday, took a holy dip in river Kapila in the wee hours of today, before rushing towards the temple.

Unlike previous years, a large number of organisations had arranged for the distribution of prasada like butter milk, kosambari, fruits and juice to quench the thirst of the devotees, on R.P. Road and M.G. Road in the temple town.

The District Police led by Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana and Nanjangud Sub-Division Dy.SP Raghu, had provided tight security around the temple premises, banks of River Kapila, parking lots and other important places, considering the huge congregation of devotees.

Additionally, the Muzrai Department had installed CCTV cameras at strategic locations to keep a watch on any untoward incidents. Policemen dressed in mufti had kept a strict watch on pickpockets and mischief-mongers.

The Police had a tough time in controlling the teeming devotees and preventing them from coming in contact with the giant wheels of the chariots, albeit covered by the metal mesh.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Temple Executive Officer Jagadish Kumar and others were present on the occasion.