Cable Menace

June 17, 2024

CESC to act against illegal TV, Telephone & Internet Cables on electric poles

Mysore/Mysuru: Unscientifically drawn TV and internet cables, dangling wires are a common sight across the city, posing a serious threat to commuters who often mistake them for electric cables.

These damaged cables frequently remain unattended on city roads for days, particularly in central areas, becoming an eyesore for tourists visiting Mysuru, a favoured destination.

Despite repeated requests for cleanup falling on deaf ears, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited has taken decisive

action. In a press release, CESC directed service providers to immediately remove improperly drawn cables from electric poles.

They also mandated that proper permissions must be obtained before fixing cables in V.V. Mohalla, Kuvempunagar, N.R. Mohalla, Hootagalli and Ramakrishnanagar Sub-Divisions.

Officials said they have received several complaints against unauthorised cables lying near electric poles which are not only dangerous but also impede the movement of pedestrians since they are found lying unattended on footpaths.

Dangling cables on footpaths and roads not only pose a threat to the lives of motorists and pedestrians but also mar the beauty of the city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, CESC Executive Engineer S.B. Anita of V.V. Mohalla Sub-Division highlighted the critical safety concerns posed by these installations. She emphasised that many service providers were neglecting to renew their licences for cable installations, leading to potential fire hazards and risks of electrocution during the installation process.

Some service providers clandestinely install cables on Government holidays to evade detection by CESC officers and circumvent payment of prescribed fees. CESC charges Rs. 200 per month per electric pole in urban areas and Rs. 150 in rural areas for each cable fixed.

With approximately 7-8 cables per pole, CESC generates substantial revenue from service providers. However, illegal and unscientific cable installations not only lead to financial losses for CESC but also pose risks.

Despite issuing frequent warnings, CESC has struggled to enforce compliance among service providers. Action against rule violations has been limited, raising concerns over regulatory oversight.

Since 2018, CESC has issued several press releases warning of impending actions to remove illegal cables hanging from poles. Despite warnings like cutting cables, no concrete action has been taken. This lack of enforcement has emboldened cable operators to persist in using electric poles for their commercial activities.