Seaplane to Splash KRS Backwaters

October 21, 2024

Technical inspection held Trial run of project on Nov. 10

Mysore Airport to be transit point for State’s first initiative

Mysuru: The Karnataka Government has given wings to its ambitious seaplane project aimed at boosting tourism under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) at the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district.

The first seaplane, carrying 19 tourists, will land at KRS backwaters on Nov. 10. This initiative is spearheaded by Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC).

A video-conference meeting held last Saturday was attended by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and officials from Water Resource Department, KSIIDC, Police Department, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) and the Tourism Department.

In preparation for the Nov. 10 launch of seaplane tourism at KRS backwaters, a detailed technical inspection of the landing site was conducted last evening. The inspection was led by Tharanath S. Rathod, Executive Engineer, Ports Division, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department.

The team, which included seaplane transport technician Kamrun Husain, explored two potential locations near Venugopalaswamy Temple and Anandur village via boat. They assessed the water conditions, depth and technical requirements necessary for seaplane operations. CNNL Executive Engineer Jayanth provided insights into the current state of backwater region and the operational needs for water transport.

A file photo of India’s first seaplane service that was launched in 2020 at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

To boost tourism

Speaking to reporters, Tharanath Rathod announced that Karnataka is set to launch seaplane tourism (under the UDAN scheme) marking the first time that this service will operate on a river, after its successful introduction in Gujarat, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

He emphasised that the seaplane initiative will enhance the development of local tourist spots, temples and villages in Mandya and Mysuru.

Rathod explained that seaplanes, which take off and land on water, will use a nearby airport as a transit point for tourists, with the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli serving as an ideal hub. He assured that the operations would be environmentally friendly, requiring a 1.5 km stretch of water with a depth of 10 feet, a standard already proven abroad.

Situated near the world-famous Brindavan Gardens, this initiative is expected to become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

Also present during the inspection were CNNL Executive Engineer Jayanth, Engineer Suresh Babu and Assistant Executive Engineers from the Public Works and Water Transport Departments.