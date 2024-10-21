Site registration process stalled

October 21, 2024

FKCCI delegation urges Revenue Minister to intervene to save site owners

Mysuru: In the wake of the halted registration process for approved layouts by all Urban Development Authorities of Karnataka, which is causing difficulties for millions of site owners, a delegation from the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) called on Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda in Bengaluru this morning to urge a swift resolution to the issue.

The meeting took place at the Minister’s home office in Bengaluru and the delegation was led by FKCCI President M.G. Balakrishna, Vice-President T. Sairam Prasad and former President Sudhakar S. Shetty.

During the meeting, they apprised the Revenue Minister that the stalled registration process for approved layouts by all Urban Development Authorities has created significant challenges for legitimate site holders who cannot transact with their properties. This situation is not only obstructing trade and commerce but also leading to a decline in revenue for the State Exchequer.

Urban Development Authorities have approved the layout maps in urban areas and the RERA (Real Estate Regulation and Development Act)-approved registered organisations have released 100 percent of the sites, with approximately 80 percent of the members having also completed their registration.

At this time, only 20 percent of the members are yet to register, making it difficult for the Panchayats to process e-khata, the delegation told the Minister.

Additionally, due to the Urban Development Authorities not transferring the approved layout maps to the Panchayats, the Panchayats are unable to facilitate the registration process for e-Swathu, mandatory for property registration and other property-related transactions in Karnataka.

The delegation urged the Revenue Minister to ensure that the Urban Development Authorities do not suspend the registration of layouts that have already been approved. They requested that sites must be registered based on the tax payment receipts, as was done previously.

The Revenue Minister responded positively, stating that he was not aware of this issue and assured them that he would speak with the officials concerned immediately.