Hidden agendas, lack of accountability spark public outrage
News, Top Stories

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: The shocking overnight felling of 40 trees along Hyder Ali Road last Sunday has left Mysuru’s citizens furious and demanding answers.

Authorities claim the move was for “road widening and development.” The width of the road is not 30 feet but 50 feet. But the reckless haste and lack of transparency have only deepened suspicions.

Shockingly, even officials seem clueless about basic details — no one can confirm the exact stretch of Hyder Ali Road, with conflicting claims ranging from FTS Circle to the SP Office. They even seem to be unaware of the road’s exact width. The road is already 50 feet width.

Some point fingers at the Mysuru City Corporation’s Planning Department, while others pin blame on Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), exposing a glaring lack of coordination and               accountability.

The absence of elected Corporators is taken advantage by corrupt bureaucrats and politicians to indulge in this kind of anti-people road works.

