Public opinion must be sought before cutting trees: MP

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has strongly condemned the large-scale felling of trees, calling it unacceptable in the name of development.

The MP voiced his full support for the citizen-led campaign, describing the incident as a “tree massacre.” He emphasised that development must go hand-in-hand with environmental protection and called for sustainable alternatives.

“Under no circumstances should trees be cut down. If necessary, alternative solutions must be explored,” he stated.

Yaduveer also insisted that environmental experts be consulted and public opinion be sought before any such decision is made. He called for a specific date to be fixed for public feedback, with due notice and time for participation.

“Mysuru’s natural beauty and cultural heritage must not be sacrificed for short-sighted development. I stand with the people and environmentalists in this fight,” he said.