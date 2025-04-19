Public opinion must be sought before cutting trees: MP
News

Public opinion must be sought before cutting trees: MP

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has strongly condemned the large-scale felling of trees, calling it unacceptable in the name of development.

The MP voiced his full support for the citizen-led campaign, describing the incident as a “tree massacre.” He emphasised that development must go hand-in-hand with environmental protection and called for sustainable alternatives.

“Under no circumstances should trees be cut down. If necessary, alternative solutions must be explored,” he stated.

Yaduveer also insisted that environmental experts be consulted and public opinion be sought before any such decision is made. He called for a specific date to be fixed for public feedback, with due notice and time for participation.

“Mysuru’s natural beauty and cultural heritage must not be sacrificed for short-sighted development. I stand with the people and environmentalists in this fight,” he said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching