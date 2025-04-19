Raghu Kautilya’s books ‘Bhoomi Putri,’ ‘Ankanada Belaku’ released

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: Two books authored by R. Raghu Kautilya, BJP leader and the Chairman of Nypunya School of Excellence, were released at a programme titled ‘Nirmala Nenapu,’ at Kalamandira in the city yesterday.

Raghu, who is also the President of State BJP OBC Morcha, has penned ‘Bhoomi Putri,’ an anthology of short poems in memory of his wife Nirmala, which was released by noted theatre person Dr. B. Jayashree.

Another book ‘Ankanada Belaku,’ a collection of his series of columns published in Mysuru Mithra newspaper, a sister publication of Star of Mysore, was released by noted academician Dr. Gururaj Karajagi, at a programme organised under the banner of Nypunya School of Excellence.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the programme and lauded the efforts of Raghu for finding time to pen the books, amid his busy schedule.

“Raghu has written several columns on erstwhile Mysore province too. Even though I am unable to pore over the books being released, the event itself speaks in volume of their good content,” said Yaduveer Wadiyar.

Theatre person Jayashree recited a song of Rashtrakavi Dr. G.S. Shivarudrappa ‘Ninage Bere Hesaru Beke Stree Andare Ashte Saake…,’ asserting the work a woman does despite being ill-treated. But the patriarchal society never treats her with love, she rued.

“True to her mother’s wish, Nirmala’s daughter has become a Judge. Had she been alive today, she would have cuddled her daughter in joy,” she said.

Academician Dr. Gururaj Karajagi said, Nirmala is being remembered under the pretext of book release, but even before knowing Raghu, several teacher- friends of mine had told me about the motherly qualities of Nirmala.

“It is wrong to portray a woman as abale (weak) as she can endure much pain unlike men, as is evident with anecdotes mentioned in several mythological stories. The extent of love, a wife showers on her husband, is impossible by a husband. Being born and brought up elsewhere, she spends her lifetime, having a profound faith in her husband,” said Dr. Gururaj Karajagi.

Journalist Ithichanda Ramesh Uthappa, who spoke about the books said, Raghu, with his endearing style of writing, has himself cleared the doubts many had about his literary ability. The influence of Gokak Movement and thespian actor Dr. Rajkumar can be largely felt in the columns of Raghu.

Raghu, who turned emotional, remembering his wife Nirmala, said that the programme is not just a commemorative event, but has been dedicated to women who, as an epitome of Indian culture, discharge their duties for the cause of their husbands and children.

Speaking about the former Congress MLA Harshakumar Gowda’s wife, who was on the stage, Raghu said, “Komala was the force behind her husband late Harshakumar Gowda becoming an MLA. Being an associate of Gowda, I came into politics and was nurtured by Komala like Yashoda and forged an alliance with Nirmala.”

“Like Sita in Ramayana, Nirmala became the reason for my rise from the scratch. As I was busy handling Covid-19 pandemic related responsibilities, I couldn’t lend my ears to Nirmala, who was often complaining about her back pain. Like how it turned to be the last moments of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Nirmala, who boarded the car on her own to a hospital, bid adieu to life in no time,” he rued.

Komala Harshakumar Gowda, Vidushi Dr. Shambavi Swamy, Raghu’s son Kautilya, daughter Varnika, Principal of Nypunya School Mahendra and others were present.

Punyakoti Dance Ballet

Earlier, a 40-minute dance ballet titled ‘Punyakoti’ was staged under the direction of Dr. Shambavi Swamy. It was followed by a musical evening by noted singer Sangeetha Katti. The songs penned by R. Raghu were presented in an audio-visual format, with noted TV anchor Divya Alur designing the concept, with music scored by Manasa Holla and recitation of songs by Adarsha and Aditya.