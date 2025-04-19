CESC gears up to prevent rainy season electrical accidents

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: As pre-monsoon showers began across several regions, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has taken proactive steps to prevent electrical accidents during rains. With strong winds and downpours expected in the coming weeks, CESC is ramping up safety awareness and preparedness efforts across all five districts under its jurisdiction.

CESC Chairman and MLA Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda has directed officials to implement critical precautionary measures to ensure public safety and prevent electricity-related incidents. In line with this directive, local officers and field staff have been mobilised to swiftly respond to any disruptions or dangers caused by inclement weather. CESC’s preparedness and public co-operation can significantly reduce risk of electrical hazards during rainy season.

“CESC is fully committed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and safeguard the public during the monsoon season. Consumers’ safety is our top priority,” said K.M. Munigopal Raju, In-charge Managing Director of CESC, in a press release.

CESC has urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines during spells of heavy rain and gusty winds.

24×7 Helpline

In case of electrical emergencies, public may report the incident through 24×7 helpline 1912 or via WhatsApp – 94489-91912, preferably with photos.

Precautionary guidelines