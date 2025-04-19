Son of late underworld don Muthappa Rai shot at

April 19, 2025

Ricky Rai hospitalised; Incident at Bidadi farmhouse; FIR against four persons

Ramanagara: Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld don N. Muthappa Rai, was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence in Bidadi, Ramanagara district. According to reports, Rai is currently receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

The attack occurred between 1 am and 1.30 am (late Friday night) while Ricky was travelling from Bidadi to Bengaluru in his car. Police reported that the assailants opened fire, with a bullet striking the vehicle. Ricky, seated in the rear of the car alongside his gunman, was injured when the bullet pierced through the driver’s seat.

Ricky, a real estate businessman, had just returned from Russia two days earlier. As he left his fortified farmhouse, shots were fired through a gap in the compound wall of a nearby private property. The attack occurred just 200 metres from the gate of his residence.

Ricky, who also resides in Sadashivanagar, had arrived at his Bidadi home around 7.30 pm After some rest, he left around midnight to return to Bengaluru. Moments after departing, gunfire erupted.

FIR against four

Though Ricky usually drove himself, he was seated in the back seat of the car that night, accompanied by his bodyguard. Following the attack, Ricky’s driver filed a complaint, leading to an FIR against four individuals: Rakesh Malli, Anuradha, Nitesh Shetty and Vaidhyanathan. Ricky had previously received multiple death threats, the Police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the shooter had been hiding behind a cement wall across the road, waiting for Rai’s vehicle. Police suspect the attacker positioned the weapon through a large hole in the compound wall before opening fire.

Investigators believe the attack was meticulously planned and are considering the possibility of an insider’s involvement, as the attackers appeared to be aware of Ricky Rai’s movements.

A cartridge was found inside the car during the investigation. The bullet reportedly travelled from the driver’s side to the back seat, where Ricky was seated. The driver, Basavaraj, ducked and narrowly avoided injury, while Ricky was struck in the back seat.

Ramanagara SP reacts

“A shotgun was used in the attack. One person sustained serious injuries, while another suffered minor injuries. Both will be questioned to gather more information,” said Srinivas Gowda, Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara District.

“According to the driver’s statement, it appears that only one round was fired. Scene of Crime Officers and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have collected multiple samples from the crime scene. Further details will emerge after their report,” he added.

While initial findings suggest the incident may be linked to a business dispute, Police have not ruled out other motives and are interrogating all of Rai’s and his family’s contacts.

Muthappa Rai, Ricky’s father, began his career as a local bank employee but later became involved in crime after opening a cabaret joint on Brigade Road in Bengaluru. Rai gained notoriety in 1989 after ambushing and killing rival gangster MP Jayaraj. Muthappa Rai passed away on May 15, 2020, after a battle with brain cancer.