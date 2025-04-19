SUV turns turtle on Chamundi Hill Road: Miraculous escape for four
News

SUV turns turtle on Chamundi Hill Road: Miraculous escape for four

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: Four tourists from Bengaluru including a couple and a kid had a miraculous escape, when a SUV they were travelling in turned turtle on Chamundi Hill Road in the city this morning.

The incident occurred at about 7.45 am and the identity of the car occupants is yet to be known.

It is said that, the driver of the vehicle turned back to speak to the kid seated behind, when one of the tyres of the vehicle burst. He allegedly lost control over the steering and rammed the vehicle into the retaining wall, before the vehicle overturned.

Siddarthanagar Traffic Police have registered a case.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching