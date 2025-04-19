SUV turns turtle on Chamundi Hill Road: Miraculous escape for four

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: Four tourists from Bengaluru including a couple and a kid had a miraculous escape, when a SUV they were travelling in turned turtle on Chamundi Hill Road in the city this morning.

The incident occurred at about 7.45 am and the identity of the car occupants is yet to be known.

It is said that, the driver of the vehicle turned back to speak to the kid seated behind, when one of the tyres of the vehicle burst. He allegedly lost control over the steering and rammed the vehicle into the retaining wall, before the vehicle overturned.

Siddarthanagar Traffic Police have registered a case.