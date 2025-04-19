Doctor dies of heart attack

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. Adarsh (36), a physician in the Emergency Medicine Department at JSS Hospital, Mysuru, tragically passed away from a sudden heart attack on Apr. 15. The incident occurred when he was with his wife and child.

Originally from Davanagere, Dr. Adarsh completed his medical studies at JSS Medical College and was serving at JSS Hospital. His wife, also a doctor, works in the Radiology Department at the same institution.

The tragedy struck while Dr. Adarsh was returning from Davanagere with his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old child. While waiting for an autorickshaw at Mysuru’s Sub-Urban bus stand at 7 am, he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest.

Despite his wife’s immediate CPR efforts and the swift response of an ambulance, Dr. Adarsh could not be revived. He passed away around 2 pm.

His loss has deeply affected his colleagues, doctors and staff at JSS Hospital, who have mourned the passing of their peer. His mortal remains were shifted to Davanagere later that evening.